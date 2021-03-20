-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Signet Jewelers posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

