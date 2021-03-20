$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 2,868,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,715. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

