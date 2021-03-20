$0.48 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.30. NIKE posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 194.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NKE traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,980,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

