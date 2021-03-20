-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

