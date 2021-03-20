$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million.

SRCL traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. 828,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

