-$0.63 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.69). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 2,183,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

