-$0.66 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.36). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $14,285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,580 shares of company stock valued at $217,337,916. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

