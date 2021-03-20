$0.74 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 187,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.