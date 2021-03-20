$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

SGH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 534,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,061. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in SMART Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

