-$0.81 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.64). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,187,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. 1,638,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

