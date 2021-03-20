0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002610 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $209.49 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.