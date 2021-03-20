0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $394,258.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

