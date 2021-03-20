0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $37,942.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

