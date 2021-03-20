$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $869.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $316.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $141.00 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.57.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

