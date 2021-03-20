-$1.20 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.39). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

