$1.32 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.51. 247,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,468. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

