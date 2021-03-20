$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.04. The stock had a trading volume of 548,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,675. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $257.80 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.48 and its 200-day moving average is $409.81.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

