$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,040. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

