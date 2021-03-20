$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.86 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

