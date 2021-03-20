$1.67 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.76. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $21,443,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,439,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.38. 210,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $125.56 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

