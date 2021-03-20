-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. 1,046,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

