109,760 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 132,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $148.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

