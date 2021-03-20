$110.62 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $110.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.72 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $375.85 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
