11,378 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $321,275.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $146.34 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

