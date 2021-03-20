1,157,407 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,157,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,035,000. Kodiak Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 2.58% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 313,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.94. 715,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,204. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

