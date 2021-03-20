125,000 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

MOTNU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

