$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $128.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.33 million and the highest is $131.00 million. CRA International posted sales of $126.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $540.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $542.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $576.08 million, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $580.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

