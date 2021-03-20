1,550,051 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,804,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.69% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.