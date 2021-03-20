15,693 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold 121,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,061,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

