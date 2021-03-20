16,035 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,614 shares of company stock worth $7,847,060. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

