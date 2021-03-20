$162.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $162.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.66 million and the lowest is $161.30 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $39.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

