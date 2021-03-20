16,473 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

