$167.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $167.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $660.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $76.02 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

