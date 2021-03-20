18,984 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

