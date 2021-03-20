1inch Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, 1inch has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $740.37 million and $113.14 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can now be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,074,598 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.