1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and approximately $86,085.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

