1World (1WO) Price Down 8.1% This Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $9,385.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034176 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.