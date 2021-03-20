-$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.50) and the highest is ($1.08). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 773.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.