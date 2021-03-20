$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of APD opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.55. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.