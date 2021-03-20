$2.61 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.