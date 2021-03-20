$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $199.52 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.