$20.60 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus reported sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $56.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $106.88 million, with estimates ranging from $88.68 million to $135.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $468.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

