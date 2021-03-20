203,280 Shares in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Aphria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APHA. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 44,814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

