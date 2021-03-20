$204.98 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $204.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $212.40 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $833.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.60 million to $881.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $872.28 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $945.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.50 on Friday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

