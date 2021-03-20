$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $21.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.36 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Investar posted sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.32 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

