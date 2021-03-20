22,543 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

