22,957 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

