2,600,000 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,846,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 1.04% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

