262,600 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

