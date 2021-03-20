$296.47 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $296.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.50 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $184.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

